Ross and Russel been sent this photo from the 70s or early 80s and there are a couple of people they haven’t identified yet.

They don’t know who is in the Footscray jumper and there’s some contention over who the umpire is.

If you know who either of them are, let 3AW Breakfast know — call 96 900 693 or 13 13 32 (outside Melbourne), or email breakfast@3aw.com.au!