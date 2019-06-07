‘Her tennis has been flawless’: Ash Barty’s coach confident ahead of French Open semi-final

Ashleigh Barty is in the running to become Australia’s first French Open singles champion since Margaret Court in 1973.

The world number eight beat Madison Keys to make her way into the semi-final, where she will face American teenager, Amanda Anisimova.

Barty’s coach, Roger Rasheed, said there’s “no reason why she wouldn’t” take out the French Open title.

“Her tennis has been flawless in the sense of her emotional stability throughout the course of her matches,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“She doesn’t need to rewrite the playbook as far as what she’s doing day in and day out.”

Rasheed said Barty has stayed grounded through her meteoric rise in the sport.

“She only makes headlines for her tennis,” he said.

“That’s what I love about her.”