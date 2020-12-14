3AW
Hero 18-year-old rescues little sister from burning home in Melbourne’s west

2 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Hero 18-year-old rescues little sister from burning home in Melbourne’s west

An 18-year-old man has been praised for his quick thinking after a blaze broke out at his Newport home last night.

A blaze broke out in a bedroom at the Maddox Road property at about 8pm.

The man grabbed his 10-year-old sister and ran from the home.

Fire Rescue Victoria commander Dean Gould praised his actions.

“He got his sister out in a hurry,” he said.

The 10-year-old girl suffered burns to her arm.

It took fire crews about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

