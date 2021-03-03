3AW
Hero CFA volunteers save captain’s life while simultaneously putting out a fire

9 hours ago
Article image for Hero CFA volunteers save captain’s life while simultaneously putting out a fire

CFA volunteers have simultaneously saved a firefighter’s life after he went into cardiac arrest, and put out a fire.

Spring Hill CFA volunteers were fighting a fire in a caravan attached to a house at Glenlyon, near Daylesford, when one of their own had a heart attack.

CFA Lieutenant Gary McKinn said the man was already battling the blaze when he arrived at the scene.

“I spoke with Scott, who is my captain, he mentioned ‘Oh I’m feeling a bit faint’ took a couple of steps to one side to sit him down and he collapsed into my arms,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The defibrillator was put onto him probably within two minutes of him collapsing.

“He then stopped breathing again … the defib told us it couldn’t find a heartbeat.

“We gave him another shock and that revived him again.”

CFA firefighters on the scene issued a mayday call for more assistance and managed to both put out the fire and save Scott’s life.

He is now at home recovering.

