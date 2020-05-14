3AW
Hero dog tracks down driver who rammed police car in Ashburton

2 hours ago
Ross and John

The dog squad has helped track down a man wanted over a police car ramming in Melbourne’s south east this morning, but a second man is still on the run.

A police officer noticed a speeding car when it ran a red light in Ashburton and discovered the vehicle had been stolen from Hurstbridge yesterday.

A police search located the vehicle on Alamein Avenue, but when detectives approached the car reversed and rammed a police vehicle multiple times, before the pair ran from their damaged car and fled.

Hero police dog, Zeus, quickly tracked down one of the offenders hiding under a table.

The 22-year-old Parkdale man, who is believed to have been the driver of the stolen car, was taken to hospital under police guard.

A second man who ran from the stolen vehicle is on the run.

