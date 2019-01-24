Hero firefighter helps a mother give birth on the side of the road

A firefighter on his way to work has been hailed a hero after helping a mother give birth on the side of the road.

Luke Hammond was driving near Gisborne when he noticed a car pulled over on the side of the road.

“As I slowed down I could hear screaming,” he told Tom Elliott.

So he stopped and asked if he could help.

Turns out Kate Van den Berg was giving birth to her second child!

Tom Elliott reunited the pair on air on Thursday!

Fittingly, the child has been called Hope.

