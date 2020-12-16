Hero pair rescue five kids in trouble in the water at Frankston beach 

A heroic duo have rescued five children at risk of drowning at Frankston.

Heath Meldrum and Ainsley Watson were doing an open water swim training session on Tuesday afternoon when they spotted a boy struggling in the water.

“I swam over just to make sure they were okay,” Mr Meldrum told Dee Dee.

“He said ‘I can’t get back!’.”

Mr Meldrum helped the boy to shore and was immediately approached by a group of kids asking for a lifesaver because their friends were in trouble.

“I just dove back in off the pier,” he said.

“By this stage there were another four kids in trouble. One of them was critical.

“At least two of those kids there had a very, very high chance that they weren’t going home yesterday.

“There was no way they were ever going to get back to that pier.”

Mr Meldrum and Ms Watson split up and helped the struggling kids to shore.

The heroic pair now want to check the kids are okay.

“We kind of did what we did and then just left because Ainsley had to pick up her kids from school,” Mr Meldrum said.

“Their parents might not be aware that it happened either, so just to make sure they’re aware.

“I’m sure it would have been pretty distressing for them.”

If you know who the children were email afternoons@3aw.com.au.

