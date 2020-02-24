Hero rescues young children from scorching car after father passes out in driver’s seat

A Kalkallo man has been hailed a hero after rescuing two young children from a hot car on Sunday.

Dupinder saw a stationary car outside his Klandy Drive home at midday but thought nothing of it.

Two and a half hours later he noticed the car was still idling outside, and he could hear children crying.

By that time the temperature had soared to 32 degrees.

“I heard babies crying in the car,” he told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

“There was a male driver in the driver’s seat passed out. He was breathing. I tried to wake him up but he wasn’t responding to me.

“The kids were in pretty bad condition because the aircon wasn’t on.”

Dupinder called the police and ambulance, and tried to calm down the baby and toddler who were inside the hot car.

“They took the male passenger out. He was walking, he was talking, he was okay,” he said.

“We took the kids inside. I have a three year old so I took them to the toy room and they were playing.

“My wife gave them juice, water, we tried to hydrate them.

“The ambulance people were saying that if no one went to the car another 20 to 25 minutes they would be fully dehydrated and they wouldn’t be able to cry after that.”

The driver of the vehicle attempted to leave with the children and was furious when he was stopped by police.

He was treated by paramedics on the scene and arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.

The children were released into the care of a family member.

Image: Karl Tapales / Getty