3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hero tradies chase down thug who held woman at knife-point in Collingwood

9 hours ago
3AW News

A pair of tradies foiled a would-be armed robber in Collingwood this morning.

The victim, a 34-year-old woman, had just withdrawn cash from an ATM on Smith Street when she was approached by a man allegedly holding a knife.

The victim screamed and ran.

Two nearby construction workers, who heard the commotion, chased the attacker.

The pair performed a citizen’s arrest and held the man until police arrived.

The 36-year-old Coburg man is in police custody.

He is expected to be interviewed by Melbourne Embona Armed Robbery Taskforce detectives later this afternoon.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332