Heroes rescue elderly neighbour after storm causes ‘utter destruction’ in Belgrave

Two Belgrave men are being lauded as heroes after coming to the aid of their elderly neighbour when a tree smashed into her house last night.

Today reporter Christine Ahern said Kaola Street was like a war zone this morning.

“It is just utter destruction,” she told Ross and Russel.

“You’ve got power lines down, trees on houses, cars smashed.”

Josh O’Connell and his roommate rushed to help their neighbour, a woman in her 80s, after they saw a “massive gumtree” smash through her window.

“The whole house was shaking and we could just hear and see trees coming down left, right and centre,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Me and my roommate had to get into the property, make sure she was safe and then wait until we could get emergency services to come and rescue her before the house fell in on her.

“We had to break down a couple of the beams inside.”

Mr O’Connell said a rescue team of 15 or 20 people were needed to get his neighbour to safety.

