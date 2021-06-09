3AW
Heroic police brave storm on foot to rescue mother and child after Olinda tree fall

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Brave police have walked more than a kilometre and a half through wild storms to rescue a mother and child at Olinda.

A tree fell on the home the pair were in during last night’s wild storm.

The woman was upstairs and suffered a head injury.

She could not get to her child who was downstairs.

The trapped pair called Triple Zero for help, but police were, themselves, stuck between fallen trees and couldn’t get to the mother and child by car.

They braved the wild storm, trekking more than a kilometre and a half so they could get to the pair.

Police were able to walk the mum and child out, and the CFA cleared trees so police could get the pair out for treatment.

