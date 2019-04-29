‘He’s delusional’: Clive Palmer’s staggering claim in bizarre TV appearance

Clive Palmer, the big-spending political hopeful who still hasn’t paid sacked workers, says Australians will vote him into government on May 18.

In a combative interview with Today host Deborah Knight this morning, Palmer admitted that he is “bad person”.

“Let’s face it, I’m a bad person. Who cares about me?” he said.

“We care about this country and policies we need to get done.”

Click PLAY to watch Clive Palmer in full flight

“My wealth is four thousand million dollars, do you think I give a stuff about what you personally think?” @CliveFPalmer to @Deborah_Knight. #9Today pic.twitter.com/JsAvt1eRLU — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 28, 2019

Latest polling suggests Palmer’s United Australia Party holds about five per cent of the primary vote.

“He thinks he might be Prime Minister,” Neil Mitchell said.

“He is delusional.

“Clive will have influence — perhaps a senate seat — but he won’t be in government, for heaven’s sake.”

Click PLAY for Neil Mitchell’s full comments on the ‘wackos and fringe-dwellers’