3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘He’s delusional’: Clive Palmer’..

‘He’s delusional’: Clive Palmer’s staggering claim in bizarre TV appearance

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
2019 Election FeaturedELECTIONElection 2019 Featured

Clive Palmer, the big-spending political hopeful who still hasn’t paid sacked workers, says Australians will vote him into government on May 18.

In a combative interview with Today host Deborah Knight this morning, Palmer admitted that he is “bad person”.

“Let’s face it, I’m a bad person. Who cares about me?” he said.

“We care about this country and policies we need to get done.”

Click PLAY to watch Clive Palmer in full flight

Latest polling suggests Palmer’s United Australia Party holds about five per cent of the primary vote.

“He thinks he might be Prime Minister,” Neil Mitchell said.

“He is delusional.

“Clive will have influence — perhaps a senate seat — but he won’t be in government, for heaven’s sake.”

Click PLAY for Neil Mitchell’s full comments on the ‘wackos and fringe-dwellers’

Neil Mitchell
Election 2019News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332