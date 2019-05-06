He’s here! Harry and Meghan announce royal baby’s arrival

Prince Harry has announced he and wife Meghan are “absolutely thrilled” following the arrival of their first child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby boy at 5.26am (local time). weighing a healthy 3.2 kilograms.

Prince Harry has described his baby as “absolutely to die for,” and said the birth was an “amazing experience”.

The couple are yet to decide on a name for their son, which is now seventh in line to the British throne

BABY NAME BETTING MARKET

(Note: The bookmakers predicted a girl!)

Alexander $4.80

James $5.20

Arthur $6

Spencer $9.20

Philip $10.20

It is tradition that this goes on display on a ceremonial easel for members of the public to view for approximately 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/LQhY5MxKtc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs.

The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

Read the full announcement here: https://t.co/RCUFjQG8pe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019