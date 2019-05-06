3AW
He’s here! Harry and Meghan announce royal baby’s arrival

3 hours ago
Prince Harry has announced he and wife Meghan are “absolutely thrilled” following the arrival of their first child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby boy at 5.26am (local time). weighing a healthy 3.2 kilograms.

Prince Harry has described his baby as “absolutely to die for,” and said the birth was an “amazing experience”.

The couple are yet to decide on a name for their son, which is now seventh in line to the British throne

BABY NAME BETTING MARKET
(Note: The bookmakers predicted a girl!)

  • Alexander $4.80
  • James $5.20
  • Arthur $6
  • Spencer $9.20
  • Philip $10.20

