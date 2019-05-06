He’s here! Harry and Meghan announce royal baby’s arrival
Prince Harry has announced he and wife Meghan are “absolutely thrilled” following the arrival of their first child.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby boy at 5.26am (local time). weighing a healthy 3.2 kilograms.
Prince Harry has described his baby as “absolutely to die for,” and said the birth was an “amazing experience”.
This afternoon, His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex shared the news of the arrival of his and the Duchess’ first born child. Their son was born early morning on the 6th of May, 2019 and weighs 7lbs and 3oz. Their Royal Highnesses thank you for your support and kindness during this exceptionally joyful time in their lives as they welcome their baby boy.
The couple are yet to decide on a name for their son, which is now seventh in line to the British throne
It is tradition that this goes on display on a ceremonial easel for members of the public to view for approximately 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/LQhY5MxKtc
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs.
The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.
Read the full announcement here: https://t.co/RCUFjQG8pe
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019
The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019