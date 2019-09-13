‘He’s not just the Premier of Melbourne, he’s the Premier of Victoria’: Rural roads suffer under Andrews government

South West Coast residents are calling on Premier Daniel Andrews to extend his concerns further than just metropolitan Melbourne.

The Premier of Victoria has been on five overseas trips to China in the last five years, that’s the same amount of times he’s visited the south-west.

Roma Britnell, Shadow Minister for Rural Roads & South West Coast, says the roads in Warranambool and surrounding areas are terrible.

“It’s no exaggeration, you would be shocked,” Ms Britnell told 3AW Drive.

“As the years go on they are getting worse and worse.

“It starts with Daniel Andrews forgetting he is responsible for the whole state, he’s not just the Premier of Melbourne, he’s the Premier of Victoria.

“He’s reduced the amount of money that has been put into rural roads.

“The roads are not being monitored, they are really dangerous.

“At the end of the day what we need is money and investment.”

