Hewitt accuses Tomic of ‘blackmail’ and ‘physical threats’ directed at him and his family

Lleyton Hewitt has made explosive allegations against Bernard Tomic, accusing the Australian tennis player of “blackmail” and “physical” threats towards him and his family.

Hewitt made the claims during a compulsory media conference after being eliminated from the men’s doubles at the Australian Open.

It comes just days after Tomic went on a blistering rant accusing Hewitt of corruption in his role as Davis Cup captain and saying several players don’t anything to do with him.

Then Nick Kyrgios took to social media, having a dig at Hewitt despite saying there is “not really” a rift between the two of them.

The former world-number-one let loose when asked about the situation, revealing his relationship with Bernard Tomic is unsalvagable.

“He won’t play Davis Cup while I have anything to do with it.”

“The threats that I’ve received, for me and my family, that I’ve had for a year and a half now, I don’t think anyone would reach out to a person who speaks like that,” Hewitt said.

When asked whether he had received physical threats, Hewitt replied “Both. Blackmail threats and physical,” and revealed they have been made against him and his family.

Hewitt also addressed Nick Kyrgios’ behaviour, making it clear that it isn’t up to scratch but saying it is recoverable.

