High-profile snowboarder Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin drowns on Gold Coast

3 hours ago
3aw news

High-profile Winter Olympian Alex “Chumpy” Pullin has been found dead in the ocean on the Gold Coast.

It’s believed the snowboarder drowned while spearfishing.

The 32-year-old, from Mansfield in Victoria, was reportedly found by a snorkeller just before 11am on Wednesday.

Pullin was the flag bearer for the Australian team at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

“He was just an absolute dead-set legend and a pioneer for so many kids to get into snowboarding,” 3AW’s snow reporter, Dave Clark, said from Mt Buller, Pullin’s first local mountain.

“We’re all heartbroken as a community.”

Investigations continue into the cause of his death.

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

