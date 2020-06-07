High-range drink-driver careers down West Gate Fwy with little girl in the back seat

A high-range drink-driver has been caught on the West Gate Freeway with a young child in the back seat.

Public Order Response Team officers noticed a Holden Trax driving erratically on the freeway near Altona North about 2.45pm yesterday.

They pulled over the driver and found a five-year-old girl, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver was taken to a nearby police station where he blew 0.263, more than five times the legal blood-alcohol limit.

His car was immediately impounded and he is expected to be charged.

The driver was nabbed as part of Operation Regal, a Victoria-wide police crackdown on road users doing the wrong thing, which runs until midnight.