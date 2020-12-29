Wild police chase: Driver allegedly flees after cops struck, injured by car

Two police officers have been injured after they were hit by a car before the driver allegedly led police on a dramatic high-speed chase across Melbourne.

Police say they were called to a fast food restaurant on Ballarto Road in Seaford at about 2.40pm to perform a welfare check on a woman in a car who appeared unwell.

Upon arrival, the driver allegedly drove her vehicle at the police officers, pinning one against a wall and running over the leg of a second officer.

The male and female officers, both in their 20s, have been taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A pursuit involving a police helicopter then ensued before road spikes caused the silver Ford sedan to crash into a tree in Burwood around an hour later.

It’s alleged the driver allegedly reached speeds of 170 km/hr.

Callers to 3AW Drive reported a heavy police presence in the Ashwood and Box Hill areas, with the police air wing also spotted in the area.

The 27-year-old female from Fairfield allegedly ran from the car and hid in the backyard of a home on Gillard Street, where she was arrested.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

