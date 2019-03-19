Hinch fires back at suggestions he ‘bullied’ Pauline Hanson

Derryn Hinch has fiercely denied allegations he “bullied” Pauline Hanson during a heated television debate.

Senator Hinch and Sunrise host David Koch have been widely criticised for the way they questioned the One Nation leader about her links to controversial MP Fraser Anning.

Hinch fired back on 3AW Mornings.

“She is a politician,” he said.

“She’s a party leader.

“By goodness, I’ve heard Pauline tear people down and rip into them when she felt like it.

“It wasn’t bullying.

“I don’t regret it.”

Click PLAY below to jump in the studio and see his response

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview