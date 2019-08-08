‘Hints of crushed ants and boot polish’: Tom Elliott finds this wine review particularly laughable

Some wine reviewers make it very complicated when it comes to wine tasting.

An wine writer in The Australian has described Penfolds Grange 2015 with an absurd list of flavours including “hint’s of crushed ants, coconut ruff, dark plums of perfect ripeness, smoking dripping, dried orange peel, dutch licorice” and most puzzling “boot polish”.

Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago has described drinking his own drop as simply “yum”.

Peter Simic, Publisher of Winestate Magazine told 3AW Drive that sometimes wine connoisseurs get carried away.

“There are definitely some wine writers that come up with things that make you think, ‘where the hell did that come from?’,” said Mr Gago.

“I like to keep it fairly simple, does the wine have balance? Does it have tannins? High acid or soft and smooth? – They’re the kind of things people like to know.”

