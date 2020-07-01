3AW
Historic Caribbean Market to close permanently due to impacts of COVID-19

4 hours ago
Word On The Street

Scoresby’s historic Caribbean Market is shutting down permanently due to COVID-19.

Sue alerted Tom Elliott to the news on Wednesday.

Management has since confirmed the market is “unviable” to re-open after almost 50 years.

“Established in the 1970s, Caribbean Market has welcomed over 40 million visitors and for decades has been the benchmark for family fun, entertainment and to grab a bargain,” management said in a statement.

Click PLAY below to hear Sue’s call to 3AW 

