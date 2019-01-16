Hit Netflix series behind boom in op shop donations

Victorian op shops are bursting at the seams, with a hit Netflix series claimed to be a major factor.

The show, called Tidying Up, is hosted by a Japanese organising consultant and encourages viewers to declutter.

Torren Slipais is a St Vincent De Paul op shop manager and said they’d definitely noticed an increase in donations.

“Yeah, definitely,” he told 3AW Mornings.

“Obviously this time of year we get inundated with Christmas decorations and all that sort of thing but we’ve found we’re getting a lot of homeware and electrical.

“It’s looking really obvious people are going through a cupboard and just clearing out old dining sets and cutlery sets.”

