3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

HMAS Choules to ferry fire victims out of Mallacoota

1 min ago
3aw drive

A Melbourne family that has secured a spot on the HMAS Choules says they’re looking forward to getting out of fire ravaged Mallacoota.

Ben Nutbean, from Heidelberg, has been on the boat with his partner and four kids, as well as another family, since 10.30am on Friday.

He told 3AW Drive boats were taking roughly 35 people at a time to the larger vessel.

Mr Nutbean said he’d been advised the HMAS Choules would arrive at Hastings on Saturday evening.

“We’re one of the lucky ones,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.