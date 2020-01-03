HMAS Choules to ferry fire victims out of Mallacoota

A Melbourne family that has secured a spot on the HMAS Choules says they’re looking forward to getting out of fire ravaged Mallacoota.

Ben Nutbean, from Heidelberg, has been on the boat with his partner and four kids, as well as another family, since 10.30am on Friday.

He told 3AW Drive boats were taking roughly 35 people at a time to the larger vessel.

Mr Nutbean said he’d been advised the HMAS Choules would arrive at Hastings on Saturday evening.

“We’re one of the lucky ones,” he said.

