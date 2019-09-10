HMAS Melbourne arrives for the final time in its namesake city

The navy will be in town when HMAS Melbourne returns to its namesake city for the final time.

The navel vessel was built in Williamstown and commissioned in 1992.

Since then it has covered nearly 800,000 nautical miles and been deployed on operations to the Middle East, as well as earning battle honours for service in East Timor, the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.

Commodore Greg Yorke, Senior Naval Officer of Victoria, will greet the ship when it arrives on Friday and told 3AW it will be a bittersweet day.

“She’ll be docking at station pier at 10am on Friday morning, ” said Commodore Greg Yorke.

“Around 180 officers and sailors will be marching through the streets on Saturday to exercise their freedom of entry to their own town.

“It will be her last visit to Melbourne, after she leaves she will decommission from the navy on the 26th of October.

“It will be a very sad day.”

Below are times and dates for final photographic opportunities of the HMAS Melbourne.

Wednesday 11 September

Bridgewater 6.45am

Portland 7.35am

Port Fairy 9.15am

Warrnambool 9.40am

Peterborough 11.05pm

Port Campbell 11.25pm

Twelve Apostles 12.30pm

Apollo Bay 3.50pm

Lorne 5.40pm

Aireys Inlet 6.20pm

Anglesea 6.40pm

Thursday 12 September

Cape Patterson 9.30am

San Remo 10.00am

Smith’s Beach 10.50am

Summerland 11.10am

Point Lonsdale (The Rip) 2.00pm

Mount Martha 3.00pm

Friday 13 September

Mount Martha Cove 7.30am

Port Phillip Bay 8.00am – 10.00am

Station Pier, Port Melbourne 10.00am

