Hoddle Street closed southbound after car crashes into pole

Hoddle Street is closed southbound, with significant delays in the area, after a car crashed into a pole this afternoon.

Just after 3pm Nigel told Tom Elliott he could see ambulance, fire brigade and police all in attendance near Albert Street.

“The police have blocked it off southbound from Victoria Parade through to Hoddle Street,” Nigel said.

“All drivers, if you’re on Hoddle Street, get off it.”

Ambulance Victoria paramedics are treating the driver, while firefighters work to release him.

Victoria Police confirmed a car has crashed into a pole there and drivers should avoid the area.

There are significant delays in both directions, though northbound lanes remain open.

Meanwhile, there’s also been a nasty smash on the Ring Road.

A car has flipped.

The two left-hand lanes are closed, Altona-bound, just after Pascoe Vale Road.