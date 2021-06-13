3AW
Holidays in limbo: When Melburnians are likely to be permitted to travel to Queensland

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
With school holidays fast approaching, many Victorians are unsure whether their interstate holidays can go ahead.

Health authorities are refusing to commit to which coronavirus restrictions will be eased.

Chief Executive of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, Daniel Gschwind, says while regional Victorians can now visit Queensland, the state is waiting for Victoria to ease restrictions in Melbourne before permitting Melburnians to visit.

“The rules up here applying to people from Victoria are basically mirroring whatever is happening in Victoria,” he told Ross and Russel.

“We assume as soon as restrictions are lifted in Melbourne the same will apply up here in Queensland.”

Mr Gschwind says keeping Melburnians out costs Queensland greatly, with almost two million Victorians visiting the state in an ordinary year.

“They spend, certainly, enormous amounts of money in Queensland … we’re talking in the billions,” he said.

