Home invaded, police car rammed, as up to five offenders flee Toorak home

Up to five offenders have fled a Toorak home, one of them ramming a police car and crashing in the process, following a home invasion on Thursday morning.

It’s believed the male offenders, described by police as African in appearance, jumped a fence and broke into the Glenbervie Road home about 3am.

The offenders gained access to the downstairs living area and stole a number of car keys and attempted to gain access to five cars parked in the driveway.

They were interrupted by the occupants, but managed to make off in a black Mercedes parked on the street.

Police say they tried to intercept a Ford station-wagon in nearby Grosvenor Court a short time later, but the driver refused to stop and reversed into the police vehicle.

They then crashed into a parked car and fled the scene.

Nobody was injured.

Detectives are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone that may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

