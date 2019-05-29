Home invasion victim breaks down in tears while sharing her harrowing story on 3AW

One of the victims of a crime spree across Melbourne has broken down in tears on 3AW, saying she doesn’t think her life will ever be the same after she was bashed, threatened and robbed by four thugs who forced their way into her home.

Jane (not her real name) told Neil Mitchell she thought she was going to die during the harrowing ordeal that lasted 30 minutes.

Police have charged one person and are confident they’ve identified three others following violent home invasions at Bentleigh East, Derrimut and Mernda.

There was also a carjacking at Port Melbourne and high-speed pursuit at Geelong.

Jane, who recently moved from Sydney, said she was tempted to move back.

“I don’t know how it’s going to be the same as it was before,” she said while crying on 3AW Mornings.

