Man seen running from Boronia home moments before suspicious blaze erupts

Witnesses say they saw a man running from a vacant home in Melbourne’s east shortly before it exploded into flames last night.

The home in Boronia was been significantly damaged in the suspected arson attack.

Emergency services were called to the Orchid Avenue property following reports of a fire at about 11.15pm.

A crime scene has been set up, and a crime scene guard is at the scene until fire investigators and detectives revisit the scene today.

Anyone who saw the man, or has any other information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the incident at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

