Homeless man crushed by rubbish truck in a Melbourne laneway

42 mins ago
3AW News

A homeless man is fighting for his life after being crushed by a rubbish truck this morning.

The man, aged in his 30s, was hit by a reversing rubbish truck in Degraves Street in the CBD at around 5.10am.

He was taken to The Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.

Police say the man may have been sleeping across the footpath and road when the accident occurred.

The driver of the rubbish truck stopped to help and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Degraves Street remains closed.

 

