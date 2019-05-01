Advertisement
Homes and roads flooded as rain arrives, up to 100mm to come
Heavy rain overnight has caused flash flooding in Stawell and Rosebud with several homes inundated.
Parts of the state received their average monthly rainfall.
TOP TOTALS
- Stawell: 66.8mm
- Westmere: 50.6mm
- Cambarville: 46.4mm
- Aireys Inlet: 31mm
Dean Steward from the weather bureau told Ross and John there’s more on the way.
“This whole system is contracting eastwards and it will push up into the north-east today and that’s where we expect the heaviest totals to be,” he said.
“There’ll be some quite widespread falls between 30-40mm, and even some isolated falls of up around 100mm.”
Swan Hill farmer Brett Hosking confirmed he woke to a pleasant sound.
“Yeah, nah, it’s wet up here,” he said.
