Homophobic slur prompts calls for mandatory suspensions

9 hours ago
3aw mornings

There are calls for Cricket Australia to introduce mandatory suspensions for homophobic slurs.

It comes after Melbourne Stars all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was fined $7500 for a sledge directed at Kane Richardson in the Big Bash.

He’s since apologised.

But some believe a fine isn’t enough.

“I think having a match ban is appropriate,” Dr Ryan Storr from Western Sydney University told 3AW Mornings.

“In the grand scheme of things is a $7500 fine going to deter people and is it a severe enough punishment?”

