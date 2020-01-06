Homophobic slur prompts calls for mandatory suspensions
There are calls for Cricket Australia to introduce mandatory suspensions for homophobic slurs.
It comes after Melbourne Stars all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was fined $7500 for a sledge directed at Kane Richardson in the Big Bash.
He’s since apologised.
But some believe a fine isn’t enough.
“I think having a match ban is appropriate,” Dr Ryan Storr from Western Sydney University told 3AW Mornings.
“In the grand scheme of things is a $7500 fine going to deter people and is it a severe enough punishment?”
