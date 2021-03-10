Hoon learner driver collides with another car in Dandenong South
A hoon learner driver has collided with another car in Dandenong South overnight.
Police were targeting dangerous drivers when they witnessed the smash at about 12.45am.
A Holden Commodore, driven by a learner driver, was doing a burnout on the Dandenong Bypass when it smashed into the rear of a white Mazda sedan.
The Mazda driver and a passenger in the Holden were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Holden was unregistered and the 23-year-old driver is expected to face court today.