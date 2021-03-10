3AW
Hoon learner driver collides with another car in Dandenong South

4 hours ago
3AW News
A hoon learner driver has collided with another car in Dandenong South overnight.

Police were targeting dangerous drivers when they witnessed the smash at about 12.45am.

A Holden Commodore, driven by a learner driver, was doing a burnout on the Dandenong Bypass when it smashed into the rear of a white Mazda sedan.

The Mazda driver and a passenger in the Holden were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Holden was unregistered and the 23-year-old driver is expected to face court today.

News
