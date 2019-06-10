Hoon swoop: Hundreds face fines as police bust illegal car meets

Capsicum spray was needed to break up hoon meets across Melbourne’s north overnight.

Police swooped on gatherings in Sunshine West, Tullamarine, Derrimut and Keilor Park.

They expect to issue more than than 300 people with fines totalling $240,000.

A 17-year-old teenager was OC-sprayed and charged with hindering police and using offensive language.

The police moved after complaints from residents.

The offence of attending a hoon event attracts an $800 fine.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au