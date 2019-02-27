‘Horrendous delays’: West Gate, Ring Road and Footscray Rd slow after three incidents

There are major delays for drivers coming from the west this morning after three incidents on major roads, including one that left a motorcyclist in hospital.

A Coles truck that broke down near Millers Road on the West Gate Freeway (pictured above, courtesy VicRoads) has stalled three major roads.

The West Gate is heavy back to Hoppers Crossing, with the Western Ring Road and Deer Park Bypass also significantly slower than normal.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist is in the Royal Melbourne Hospital following a collision with a car in West Melbourne this morning.

The crash happened on Footscray Road about 5.10am.

The man, aged in his 30s, has non-life threatening back and pelvic injuries.

Two out-bound lanes are closed near the Tullamarine Freeway

The in-bound entry ramp to the Tullamarine Freeway is also closed.

Drivers should access the freeway from Dynon Road instead.

Meanwhile, the right-hand lane is blocked Altona-bound on the M80 Ring Road just after Tilburn Road due to a collision.