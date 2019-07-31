Horror fall: Race meeting cancelled after four jockeys go down

Image: Racing.com

Jockeys have abandoned a race meeting in country Victoria after a shocking four-horse fall that has left a junior hoop with injuries.

Apprentice jockey Chris Caserta has been air-lifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital after the fall, which happened at the 600m-mark of the fifth race at Sale.

He has concussion as well as rib and back soreness.

The cause of the incident is not yet clear and under investigation by Racing Victoria stewards.

Three other jockeys — Michael Walker, Thomas Stockdale and Joe Bowditch — were also injured and treated at the track.

Update – Fallen riders Race 5: J.Bowditch suspected fractured clavicle, T.Stockdale concussion and left lower leg injury, both transported to Sale Hospital. — Racing Victoria (@RacingInsider) July 31, 2019

The meeting was delayed in the wake of the fall.

As that happened, jockeys met and agreed to call off the meeting.

“I think they were concerned about (Caserta’s) welfare, as everyone is,” steward Brett Wight told racing.com.

“After some discussion they indicated to us they weren’t comfortable going ahead. Fully understand that.

“Also given the fact it was going to be some time before we actually got the meeting going, it was probably the best decision.”