Horse death horror: Victoria calls for national tracking system

Victorian racing authorities are calling for a national tracking register following a shocking exposé into the treatment of retired racehorses.

Footage aired by the ABC’s 730 on Thursday night showed thoroughbreds being tortured before being slaughtered at a Queensland abattoir.

It also highlighted the high number of ex-racehorses being killed, contrary

The story focused on abhorrent practices in Queensland, with horses that raced in that state and NSW.

Nonetheless, Racing Victoria today expressed its dismay at the treatment of horses, and also its frustration at

“While the racing industry is able to enforce strict rules and demand the highest standards of treatment for horses during their racing career, once a horse is retired from racing it leaves our jurisdiction and the scope of the national rules of racing.

“This is of course a matter of national concern and not just restricted to thoroughbreds. We have been calling for a better system to track the movement of horses once they have left the racing industry and are urging the Federal Government’s Senate Standing Committee to expedite its deliberations and pave the way for the urgent introduction of a National Horse Traceability Register.”

Victorian Racing Minister Martin Pakula echoed those sentiments but another Victorian MP, the Animal Justice Party’s Andy Meddick, called for a royal commission into the racing industry, and a boycott of the Melbourne Cup.

“No matter your position on the sport as a whole, we would all be in agreement this issue has to be urgently addressed,” he told 3AW’s Heidi Murphy, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

