Horse racing suspended after participant is told to take COVID-19 test

Horse racing in Victoria has been suspended immediately while a licensed participant is tested for COVID-19.

The participant was told on Wednesday they’d been on the same flight as a confirmed case of COVID-19 when they travelled on March 12.

The participant is not currently displaying any symptoms.

Acting upon medical advice and in an abundance of caution, RV has abandoned the following race meetings whilst the testing is conducted:

Today – Sandown [after Race 2]

Tomorrow – Kilmore and Pakenham

Those people who have had close contact with the licensed participant are being contacted throughout this afternoon.

Racing in NSW has also been halted.

PICTURE: GETTY IMAGES