Hospital confirms ‘more than 100’ staff are self-isolating

The Royal Melbourne Hospital has confirmed more than 100 staff members have been forced to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases.

But the hospital’s interim Chief Operating Officer has assured Victorians those who need care are still getting it.

Associate Professor Chris MacIsaac told Neil Mitchell the intensive care unit of the hospital had not been impacted.

“It’s not out of the realms with normal practice, in terms of our numbers,” he explained.

“We’re in a fortunate position that, to date, despite the concerning numbers of community cases it hasn’t quite flowed through to the number of hospital patients we were expecting.

“We’re hoping that continues.”

