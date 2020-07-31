3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Hospital confirms ‘more than 100’ staff..

Hospital confirms ‘more than 100’ staff are self-isolating

37 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

The Royal Melbourne Hospital has confirmed more than 100 staff members have been forced to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases.

But the hospital’s interim Chief Operating Officer has assured Victorians those who need care are still getting it.

Associate Professor Chris MacIsaac told Neil Mitchell the intensive care unit of the hospital had not been impacted.

“It’s not out of the realms with normal practice, in terms of our numbers,” he explained.

“We’re in a fortunate position that, to date, despite the concerning numbers of community cases it hasn’t quite flowed through to the number of hospital patients we were expecting.

“We’re hoping that continues.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332