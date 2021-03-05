Hospitality boss says industry ‘can’t keep relying’ on JobKeeper

The head of the Australian Venue Company says the hospitality industry can’t rely on JobKeeper forever.

It comes as restaurant and business owners call for further financial help before the program ends this month.

Paul Waterson, Chief Executive of Australian Venue Company, said the time had come for businesses to try and “make a go of it” without taxpayer help.

“It was a brilliant initiative and it was really needed but it has done its job,” he said.

