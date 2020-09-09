3AW
Hospitality industry demands re-think on ‘roadmap’ to recovery

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell

Victoria’s hospitality industry is demanding a re-think on the state’s “roadmap” to recovery from COVID-19.

Former AFL player turned publican, Paul Dimattina, has become a spokesperson for Change Victoria.

He owns Lamaro’s Hotel in South Melbourne and has long been critical of the Victorian government’s handling of the coronavirus.

Mr Dimattina told Neil Mitchell the hospitality industry had been set “unrealistic” targets before they’re allowed to re-open and deserved better, given it was the “most compliant” industry in the state when it came to safety and hygiene.

“The hospitality industry is the highest regulated industry going around,” he explained.

“We’ve got the Liquor Control Reform Act, The Food Act, our workers deal with food and alcohol every day, we understand dietary requirements, we understand sanitisation, hygiene and contamination.

“We are the most compliant industry there is.”

