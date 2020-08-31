3AW
Hospitality industry pleads for viable set of COVID-19 restrictions

45 mins ago
Tom Elliott

Australia’s restaurant and catering association says Victoria’s hospitality industry must be given a viable way out of Stage 4 restrictions when the government announces its latest plan on Sunday.

The Premier will consult with industries this week ahead of the announcement.

Wes Lambert, CEO of Restaurant and Catering Australia, said diners needed to be able to return to cafes and restaurants.

“It is the lifeblood of Melbourne,” he said.

Tom Elliott
