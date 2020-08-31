Hospitality industry pleads for viable set of COVID-19 restrictions
Australia’s restaurant and catering association says Victoria’s hospitality industry must be given a viable way out of Stage 4 restrictions when the government announces its latest plan on Sunday.
The Premier will consult with industries this week ahead of the announcement.
Wes Lambert, CEO of Restaurant and Catering Australia, said diners needed to be able to return to cafes and restaurants.
“It is the lifeblood of Melbourne,” he said.
