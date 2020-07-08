Hospitality industry vents frustration over latest lockdown

A former AFL star turned publican has vented his anger at the Premier over the latest lockdown.

Paul Dimattina, owner of Lamaro’s Hotel, told 3AW Drive it had been a “horrific” 24 hours for the hospitality industry after it was revealed they’d be forced to shut down, or go back to takeaway, from Thursday.

He said he simply couldn’t afford to keep many staff on.

“Some of these guys live week to week,” Dimattina said.

“I don’t know how they’re going to pay their rent, how they’re going to put food on the table.”

The former Western Bulldogs midfielder said the Premier had left a “sour taste” in the mouth of many business owners when he said “complacency” was to blame for Victoria’s spike in coronavirus numbers.

“Put your hand up and take responsibility,” Dimattina said.

“I think he finally did this morning, rather than the finger-pointing from yesterday when it was everybody else’s fault except his.”

