Hospitality industry welcomes government grant, but dubious about it’s impact

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

The owner of one of Lygon Street’s most iconic restaurants has welcomed the $10,000 government grant being offered to help businesses expand their outdoor dining set ups in the wake of COVID-19.

But he says any idea it will help transform and revitalise Melbourne’s dining culture is misguided.

“I don’t think it will solve anything,” Marco Donnini, from Donnini’s Restaurant, told Tom Elliott.

“We’re an inside restaurant, we always have been.

“But at the same time, I don’t think we’ve got a choice.”

