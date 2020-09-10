Hospitality lifeline: Push for every Victorian to get a free restaurant voucher

Every Victorian household would receive a voucher to spend at local eateries under a $650 million plan to save the state’s hospitality industry.

Restaurant and Catering Australia is pushing for the state government to implement the scheme, which would see households receive vouchers of up to $100, after great success with similar initiatives overseas.

“The UK government introduced an ‘eat out to help out’ scheme where nearly 40 million meals were subsided by the UK government to bring the restaurant industry in the UK out of the brink and closer to COVID-normal,” he told Ross and Russel.

Meanwhile, a similar scheme for the tourism industry in Tasmania has been wildly successful, with free tourism vouchers all snapped up within 40 minutes.

“This is the fastest and best way to help the hospitality industry get back on its feet and to get consumers back and dining,” Mr Lambert said.

Press PLAY below for more.