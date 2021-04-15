Concerns drink spiking may be on the rise in Melbourne

There are concerns drink spiking is on the rise at Melbourne venues.

Member of Hospitality Voice and Melbourne bartender, Grace Dowling, told Dee Dee Dunleavy workers were “angry and dismayed” by what they were witnessing..

“What we are seeing is more spiking from alcohol, which is really insidious and an evil way to go about it, it is not detectable,” she said.

“You don’t have anything unusual in your system, you are just getting drunker quicker in a way you weren’t anticipating and consenting to.

“There is a huge onus of responsibility on us, workers who are getting paid minimum wage if that, have been shouldered with this task of duty of care which is so immeasurably serious.

“We are sick of this happening in our spaces, to our friends, to our peers, to ourselves and we won’t facilitate it any longer.”

