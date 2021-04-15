3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Concerns drink spiking may be on the rise in Melbourne

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Concerns drink spiking may be on the rise in Melbourne

There are concerns drink spiking is on the rise at Melbourne venues.

Member of Hospitality Voice and Melbourne bartender, Grace Dowling, told Dee Dee Dunleavy workers were “angry and dismayed” by what they were witnessing..

“What we are seeing is more spiking from alcohol, which is really insidious and an evil way to go about it, it is not detectable,” she said.

“You don’t have anything unusual in your system, you are just getting drunker quicker in a way you weren’t anticipating and consenting to.

“There is a huge onus of responsibility on us, workers who are getting paid minimum wage if that, have been shouldered with this task of duty of care which is so immeasurably serious.

“We are sick of this happening in our spaces, to our friends, to our peers, to ourselves and we won’t facilitate it any longer.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332