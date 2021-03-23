3AW
Hot rod hearse: Melbourne funeral home unveils one of Australia’s most unusual funeral cars

4 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
You might have spotted a very unusual hearse around Melbourne recently.

Oakdale Funerals embarked on a two-and-a-half year labour of love to create the Model A Ford hot rod hearse.

A Ford 1931 Model AA truck chassis, and a 1931 Model A Tudor Body were used to crease a hearse that’s the only one of its kind in the world.

Co-owner of Oakdale Funerals, Anne Allison, said the idea for the unique funeral car came from a TV show.

“We sat around chatting one night and we were laughing and talking about that old TV show, The Munsters,” she told Dee Dee.

“We said ‘How cool would it be to be able to offer our client families a hot rod hearse?’

“We haven’t been able to find another one like it in Australia, or indeed, actually, the world.”

Press PLAY below for more.

