Hotel inquiry hands down interim report into bungled quarantine program

The interim report into Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine program has recommended Victoria Police should provide around the clock security at hotels when international arrivals resume.

The interim Hotel Inquiry Report includes two models as options for its new quarantine program, and 69 recommendations.

Inquiry chair Jennifer Coate recommended a 24-hour police presence at quarantine hotels, guarding entrances and exits and doing random checks.

3AW State Political Reporter James Talia told Dee Dee Dunleavy home quarantine was also on the cards.

“The report states that when international arrivals start into Melbourne there should be both hotel quarantine and home quarantine where its suitable.

“So people may be able to quarantine in their own homes, so perhaps they should wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

“They would have to sign an agreement saying when they are told to get tested they will get tested.”

