Hotel quarantine could be swapped for electronic monitoring bracelets

Hotel quarantine could be swapped for in-home monitoring bracelets in Victoria in coming months, as international flights into the state resume.

The Age today reports an unnamed senior Health Department source says discussions about the idea are occurring at the “highest level”.

Similar schemes are already in place in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Criminologist at RMIT University and expert in electronic monitoring, Dr Marietta Martinovic, said it “seems to be working quite well” overseas.

“There’s a smart phone app that works … with an electronically monitored bracelet.

“It gives the coordinates of your address and you are confined to your address for two weeks.”

Dr Martinovic said monitoring bracelets are “a much cheaper option” than hotel quarantine.

She said it’s unlikely monitor bracelets will be tampered with.

“The likelihood is … very low, almost non-existent,” she said.

