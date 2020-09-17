Hotel quarantine governance ‘explainer’ only adds to confusion

A diagram which *explains* the state governance structure of Victoria’s ill-fated hotel quarantine program has been met with confusion and frustration by Neil Mitchell and plenty of others.

It’s complicated and unclear.

“I remember Barry Jones the former quiz champion, member of parliament, once drew a diagram that explained everything about a particular policy and one of his critics said it looked like a bowl of spaghetti somebody had dropped,” Neil Mitchell said.

“This looks the same.

“We still don’t know who was in charge and responsible for the almighty stuff up in hotel quarantine that put us in this situation.”

